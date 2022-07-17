Two escape Tyrone flat as suspected arson causes damage to property and destroys motorcycle

A motorcycle has been destroyed and damage done to a property in Omagh following a suspected arson.

Police said the incident happened in the Culmore Park area in the early hours of Sunday.

The vehicle was set alight having been parked outside a flats in the area, before the fire spread.

Police said the two people living in the nearby flat escaped without injury.

PSNI Detective Constable Una McKenna said: “We believe at this time that a motorcycle, which was parked in a communal area outside flats in the area, was set alight sometime shortly after midnight with the subsequent fire spreading to a nearby bin and on to the window of a ground floor flat.

"The motorcycle was destroyed by the fire with further damage caused to the window. Extensive smoke damage was also caused throughout the flat. Thankfully there were no reports of any injuries as the two occupants of the flat were able to get out and raise the alarm.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and I would appeal to anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with our investigation to call detectives in Omagh on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 104 17/07/22.

"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”