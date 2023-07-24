Two escape unhurt after shots fired at house

The PSNI are appealing for information about the incident in Dunmurry (Niall Carson/PA)

Two people have escaped injury after shots were fired at a residence in Dunmurry.

The pair were inside the property in Broom Park Heights when the incident happened at around 10.40pm on Sunday.

The PSNI said they are investigating the shooting.

“Two people were inside at the time of the incident, but were not injured,” said a force statement.

Officers appealed to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or who may have doorbell or mobile recordings, to contact them.