Two first time Northern Irish trekkers to tackle Canadian Rockies in Marie Curie fundraising bid

Naomi Jordan has been training for the Marie Curie Rockies expedition with weekend treks in the Mournes

Two first time trekkers from Northern Ireland will embark on an expedition to the Canadian Rockies to raise money for Marie Curie.

Naomi Jordan from Saintfield and Siobhan McGuire, who now lives in Crawley, will both undertake the challenge as part of an 18-strong group, in memory of their dads on Father’s Day and the end-of-life care they both received thanks to the terminal illness charity.

The nine-day trip leaves on Saturday for Calgary. They will then go on to hike in the Banff area, before doing the Ha Ling Peak in Cranmore, the Stanley Glacier, Lake Louise, the Valley of Ten Peaks, before walking from Banff to Calgary where they will arrive back home on June 26.

The grueling physical and mental challenge will see the pair hike an average of 15kms per day and tackle climbs of between 500km to 800km in elevation.

Naomi’s father Colin Doake, a retired minister and mission worker, died on December 16, 2019, at the age of 62.

Three years earlier, he had been diagnosed with Mesothelioma, an asbestos cancer.

“My Dad loved the outdoors, he was always walking, kayaking or cycling somewhere,” she explained.

“The Canadian Rockies was a placed that Dad always wanted to visit so when I saw that Marie Curie had a team going out, I knew it was a fitting tribute.

“I’ve never taken part in any charity trek and up until last year had only been in the mountains once.

“I never thought I would be spending my weekends in the Mournes like I have done for the past year in preparation for the trek.

I will be thinking of him every step of the way but particularly on Father’s Day. I like to think he’d be very proud of me.

“Marie Curie provided my Dad and my Mum with invaluable support through weekly day therapy as an outpatient. They provided me with counselling when it all got too much.

Naomi Jordan with her late father Colin Doake

“At the start of December when Dad was admitted to the hospice, he was given the most incredible care. As a family, we could not have managed without the care and support of the team at Marie Curie Belfast.”

For Siobhan, her trek will honour her dad Tony, who died from lung cancer on August 28, 2017, at the age of 69.

He was cared for by Marie Curie Nurses at his home in Maghera, Co Londonderry.

“I was Daddy’s little girl and was absolutely devastated when he died. We were lucky enough to spend Dad’s final days with him and were all together as a family when he passed away.

“We couldn’t have got through that week without the Marie Curie Nurses and their care and support, not only for him but for us as well.

“I’ve been out walking and trekking since January in preparation for the Rockies. I don’t expect it to be easy, but I know I will feel the support of my dad and my whole family along the way.

“My mother sent me a card this week telling me how proud she is of me for doing this and I know my dad would be as well.”

Joining them on the journey will be Gavin McGucken, Marie Curie’s community fundraiser for the Belfast area.

“We have a fantastic group of trekkers this year, many of whom are going on their second and third treks with us, unlike Naomi and Siobhan who are doing their first expedition,” he said.

Siobhan McGuire with her later father Tony

“Our group have been keen to get out again and raise money for Marie Curie services in memory of loved ones. We thank them all as our fundraising was hugely impacted by the pandemic, with this trek postponed from last year.”

Marie Curie’s bereavement support service can be called free on 0800 090 2309 and to find out more how to volunteer or fundraise for Marie Curie, visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/get-involved.

To support Naomi’s and Siobhan’s fundraising appeals, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rockieschallengeinmemoryofcolindoake and https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Siobhan-McGuire3