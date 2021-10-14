Two further arrests in PSNI fraud and money laundering operation linked to New IRA

There have been two further arrests as part of an ongoing police investigation related to fraud and money laundering activity linked to the New IRA.

Police said the men aged 24 and 52-years-old were arrested on Thursday by the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit.

Both men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud and money laundering related offences.

A 56-year-old man who was arrested as part of the same investigation on Wednesday has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Police said the fraud and money laundering activity involves “significant” sums of money used to fund criminal behaviour linked to the dissident terrorist group.

Police had carried out a number of searches in Belfast and Co Antrim, with suspected counterfeit cigarettes, small quantities of suspected Class A and Class B drugs and a quantity of cash all having been recovered and seized.

Speaking on Wednesday, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Griffin said: “We will continue to use all tools at our disposal to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans and I would encourage anyone with information in relation to the New IRA to contact police.”