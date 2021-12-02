Two further men charged with attempted murder and kidnap of man found stabbed in Co Antrim field

A man was found in serious condition in hospital after being discovered lying in a field next to a road outside Broughshane village in County Antrim in October. Credit: PACEMAKER BELFAST

Two men aged 38 and 39 have been charged with attempted murder and kidnap following the discovery of a severely injured man in a field outside Broughshane in October.

The injured man, was found in a “serious condition” in a field on the Lisnamurrikin Road on Monday October 11, and had sustained a number of wounds.

He was treated at the scene where he was found shortly after 8am, before being taken to hospital.

Police said they were investigating a link to an incident on Doury Road in Ballymena where a silver-coloured Volvo car was discovered on fire shortly before 7am that morning.

The two men, charged with attempted murder and kidnap, will appear via videolink before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday at 10am.

Two other men were also charged with the same offences last week, with one 51-year-old being further charged for terrorist notification requirements.