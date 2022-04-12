Two gas engineers fined over illegal work carried out across greater Belfast in 2017

Two separate gas engineers have both been fined over illegal work carried out within the greater Belfast area in 2017.

The case, taken to Belfast Magistrates Court by the Health and Safety Executive in Northern Ireland (HSENI), saw David Horner trading as EDH Plumbing in Belfast and Ian Campbell Gas Services based in Bangor, both fined £2,500 and £1,500 respectively.

The pair were fined for multiple offences under gas safety legislation, with Horner also being fined for failing to comply with an earlier prohibition notice in 2017 which meant he should not have been carrying out such work having been suspended as a gas engineer from the Gas Safe Register.

The investigation by HSENI found that between February 2017 and October 2017, Horner completed multiple gas safety checks and a gas boiler installation at various residential properties within the greater Belfast area.

They found a total of thirty-four gas safe checks were sub-contracted to him by Campbell, who had initially failed to check and ensure that Horner was a registered Gas Safe engineer before any gas work commenced.

Speaking following the hearing in Belfast on Tuesday, Gavin Rowan from HSENI said: “Conducting gas work without being registered to do so is not only a failure to comply with gas safety regulations, it unnecessarily places home owners, tenants and others at significant risk from gas installations that may not have be properly maintained or inspected.

“All gas engineers have a legal responsibility to ensure that they are registered with Gas Safe Register as competent to do the work.

“Home owners and occupants can check if a gas engineer is currently Gas Safe Registered by visiting www.gassaferegister.co.uk.”