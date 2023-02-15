Two gunmen believed involved in west Belfast shooting, as police appeal for witnesses

Forensic officers at the scene on Tuesday evening. Pic: Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

A 34-year-old man has been taken to hospital following a shooting incident in west Belfast on Tuesday evening.

Police have said the man was shot in both knees and feet in an area close to a memorial garden in Divismore Way at around 8.10pm.

The PSNI called the attack a “stark violation of his basic human rights” and said it is believed two perpetrators were involved and made off down a nearby alley in the direction of Divismore Crescent.

In an update on Wednesday morning, police appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Politicians have also condemned the incident.

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey condemned the shooting, saying guns have no place on Belfast’s streets.

“I am aware that a man has been injured in a shooting attack in Divismore tonight,” he said.

“This attack was wrong. There is no place for guns on our streets. Anyone with information on this shooting should bring it forward to the Police.”

People Before Profit councillor Matt Collins described the shooting as “callous”.

He said: “Those responsible are heaping further misery on working class communities, which are racked with poverty and social deprivation.

“The perpetrators of such attacks seek to control people through fear and intimidation. They have nothing to offer West Belfast or anywhere else. They should get off our communities’ backs.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long has described the attack as “inexcusable”.

"This brutality is utterly inexcusable and needs to stop,” she said.

“If you have any information that could help the PSNI bring the perpetrators to justice, please contact them on 101 or confidentially via Crimestoppers.”

Forensic officers were on the scene on Tuesday night and a PSNI inspector said the victim had injuries inflicted that “are a stark violation of his basic human rights”.

"There is no justification for this type of violence. Attacks like these not only place the victim at risk, but also the local community," he said.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received at call at 8.10pm on Tuesday and despatched an emergency crew and ambulance officer.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Royal Victoria Hospital,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone with information can contact the PSNI by calling 101 or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.