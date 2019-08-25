Two guns stolen in Newtownards robbery

Two legally-held guns were stolen during a robbery in Newtownards on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 5.50am in the Killynether Road area of Town.

A man was approached by two men and told to lie on the ground, before the two men stole two legally-held firearms from a car parked in the area.

The two assailants then made off in an unknown vehicle.

Police said the victim was also punched in the face by one of the men during the robbery.

Detective Sergeant Deehan said: "Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or noted any suspicious vehicles in the area at this time, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 381 24/08/19."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.