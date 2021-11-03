Two held on suspicion of attempted murder following Dungannon fight

Police forensics officers at the scene of a suspected hatchet attack on a man in the Elms Mews area of Bush village near Dungannon, County Tyrone overnight. Pic: Alan Lewis - PhotopressBelfast.co.uk

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in Dungannon on Tuesday evening.

One man has been taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his face.

Police said four men in total were arrested as a result of a reported fight in the Elm Avenue area of the town at around 6pm.

One of the men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was aged in his 20s while another is in his 30s.

Police said a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Another man, also in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possessing offensive weapon in public place and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

DUP councillor Clement Cuthbertson condemned the incident.

"Police will be going around the doors at some point.

“This despicable act of violence, which police believe is a family dispute from members of a family across Dungannon, is not reflective of the immediate community, the Bush is a small village made up of many young families.”

PSNI Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “All four men remain in custody at this time. One man has been taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to their face.

“Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed this altercation, can contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1524 of 02/11/21.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”