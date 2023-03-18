Two held over Co Antrim fuel robbery

Two men have been arrested in connection with a fuel robbery in Co Antrim.

The 35-year-old and 36-year-old were arrested after an incident on the Loughhill Road area of Cloughmills on Friday afternoon.

The PSNI said: “Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 1360 of 17/03/23.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online [by visiting] www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”