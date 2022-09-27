Two held under Terrorism Act after searches linked to South East Antrim UDA

Cash seized by the PSNI during the searches Credit: PSNI

Two men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act following searches in the Larne and Ballyclare areas linked to the South East Antrim UDA.

The PSNI and officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force carried out the four searches on Tuesday and also seized two vehicles and other items including a luxury watch and paramilitary paraphernalia.

The two men arrested are aged 40 and 45 years old.

PSNI Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Officers today have seized two vehicles – a car and a van. Other items included mobile phones, a quantity of tablets, a luxury watch and paramilitary-associated paraphernalia. We also recovered a significant quantity of cash, and documentation with names and numbers.

“We’re grateful to our PCTF partners – the National Crime Agency and HM Revenue & Customs – for their support. Together, we are committed to disrupting the activities of organised crime groups.

“These groups use any means, including money lending, to control and exploit vulnerable members of the community – people who are struggling financially.

“The coercion that comes with illegal money lending means that it’s common for victims to feel that they have no-one to turn to. And I’m keen to take this opportunity to ask anyone who is, or has been, a victim to contact police on 101.”