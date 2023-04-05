Two homes searched in probe over reports of IRA clothing in funeral cortege

Police have searched two houses in Belfast as part of the investigation into reports that members of a funeral cortege wore clothing associated with the Provisional IRA.

The searches were carried out in relation to alleged offences contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Detectives from the PSNI searched two properties in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast on Wednesday.

The investigation was launched after police received reports that a number of people in a funeral cortege walked on a public street in Belfast on December 26 2022, wearing clothing associated with the Provisional IRA, a proscribed organisation.

A police spokesperson said the investigation is part of efforts to disrupt organised crime.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to investigating, and disrupting, the criminal activity of individuals and groups,” they said.

“This includes organised crime, paramilitary and terrorist groups, and is irrespective of location, background, religion or political affiliation.”