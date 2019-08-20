Two hospitalised after Dock Street crash between car and motorbike

Two men were taken to hospital after their motorcycle collided with a car on Dock Street in Belfast.

The driver of the car sustained minor injuries in the crash, which happened at around 1am on Sunday.

The police are appealing for information about the collision.

Sergeant Anderson said: "I’d like to hear from anyone who may have seen a white KTM 125 Duke Motorcycle in the north Belfast area between midnight and 1am on Sunday 18 August.

"Did you witness or capture dash cam footage of the collision? Were you out socialising in the area around this time?

"And I’m particularly keen to hear from two taxi drivers who may have seen the motorcycle pass them beside Cityside Retail Park at approximately 12:55am on Sunday morning.”

Police investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 103 of 18/08/19.