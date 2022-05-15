Two hospitalised after multiple people stabbed by man at Omagh bus depot

Two people have been hospitalised and a third injured after a man stabbed them at a bus depot in Omagh on Saturday night.

Police said the incident happened in the Drumragh Avenue area at around 10.15pm, with the injuries suffered by the victims not believed to be life threatening.

A man was arrested by police at the scene and remains in custody on Sunday.

Local councillor Stephen Donnelly condemned the incident.

"I am sickened by reports of a number of stabbings having taken place in Omagh last night,” he tweeted.

“While thankful the injuries caused are not life threatening, we should be under no illusion about how things can end when someone pulls out a knife.

“No place in this town for knife crime.”

PSNI Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “Police received a report at 10.15pm that three people had been stabbed by a man. Two of the victims were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

“The male suspect was subsequently detained at the scene and arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence. He remains in custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would ask that anyone who may have information that can assist our investigation to contact 101 quoting reference number 2004 14/05/22.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.