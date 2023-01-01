Two hospitalised following Co Down crash

Two people have been hospitalised following a two vehicle crash in Saintfield on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened in the Crossgar Road area.

PSNI Sergeant Sprott said: “At approximately 1.25pm we received a report of a collision involving two vehicles in the Crossgar Road area of the town.

“Officers along with colleagues from the NIFRS and NIAS attended the scene and two people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 758 of 31/12/22.