Two hounds from Dogs Trust Ballymena looking for new homes

Two-year-old Bob is looking for his forever home. Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena

Two rescue dogs who have been placed in foster care are looking for their forever homes.

Bob and Merle arrived at Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre separately, and both were placed into foster care. Neither dog has received any interest yet from potential adopters.

Two-year-old Collie cross Bob, whose background is unknown after being found as a stray, has been in his temporary abode for six months.

He arrived in Dogs Trust care in a terrible state, underweight and unsure about the world. Now, handsome Bob has gained weight and is flourishing in his foster home - with his playful and friendly personality shining through.

Dylan Paton, Home from Home Co-ordinator at Dogs Trust Ballymena said: “Bob is now bounding into life with a very big spring in his step.

“He is super friendly and enthusiastic, especially when meeting new people. He loves to play, enjoys his walks and loves food time.

“Bob is very strong on the lead and when walked by busy roads he gets excited about passing cars so much prefers to be walked in quiet rural areas.”

Bob

“Although Bob is happy and friendly when meeting other dogs, he’s looking for a home where he is the only dog. He needs adopters who have the time and patience for an energetic and intelligent young dog.”

He could live in a home with children aged 14 and over, and hopes to have company for most of the day, especially as he settles into his new home.

After a difficult start, this special boy is excited about life and has lots of love to give.

Four-year-old Merle is a beautiful Australian Cattle Dog/Labrador cross who has been in his foster home for three months.

Mr Paton said: “Merle is a friendly big boy who loves nothing more than a good snuggle on the sofa, which means the sofa needs to be rather large.

“He is happily sharing his foster home with other dogs and has lived with a cat before so he could live with other pets pending successful meets.

“Merle enjoys long walks and loves off lead playtime in an enclosed area.

“He is a sociable lad who relishes company and is sure to bring lots of laughs and companionship to his new owners.”

Four-year-old Labrador/Australian Cattle dog cross Merle needs a new home. Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena

Mr Pat thanks the pair’s foster carers and said one of the biggest advantages of foster care was that “you get to see their true personalities and how they behave in a home environment.”

He said in Bob’s case, his foster carers have seen big changes in appearance and temperament since he came to Dogs Trust – thanks to the compassion and care shown to him in his temporary home.

“We cannot thank our foster carers enough for everything they do for our dogs.

“Now we need to find permanent homes for Bob and Merle and are keen to hear from anyone who is looking for loving and loyal canine companions. Both boys have so much love to give.”

Anyone who is interested in adopting Bob or Merle can do so via the Dogs Trust Website.

For further information about fostering in Northern Ireland please contact Ballymena’s Home from Home team on HFHBallymena@dogstrust.org.uk