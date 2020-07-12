Two houses are targeted in gun attacks

Detectives are appealing for information or witnesses following the report of shots fired at a house in the Pembroke Manor area of Dunmurry yesterday evening

Police are investigating separate shooting incidents in Dunmurry and Coleraine over the weekend.

In Dunmurry two masked men were seen in Pembroke Manor on Saturday evening after a gun attack on a house.

Police said they received a report of the "planned and ruthless attack" just before 7pm.

In Coleraine damage was discovered to two windows of a property in Willow Drive following reports of shots being fired at around 2.10am yesterday.

The PSNI described it as a "reckless attack".

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incidents or has any information to contact them on 101.