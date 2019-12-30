Two in custody after vicious Belfast attack leaves victim with 'horrific' injuries

A west Belfast community has been left in shock following a brutal assault in the early hours of Sunday morning, a councillor has said.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the attack in the Glenbawn Avenue area of Poleglass at around 6am.

A man aged in his 20s remains in hospital after suffering serious head and facial injuries.

Sinn Fein councillor Stephen Magennis said that residents he spoke to following the attack described the injuries sustained by the 20-year-old as 'horrific'.

"It's shocking that a man has been seriously attacked in Glenbawn in the early hours of this morning," he said.

"This has to be condemned. If anybody has any information they should come forward.

"People from the area I've been speaking to said it was fairly obvious the young man was in serious trouble when he was being taken away in the ambulance. There was a lot of blood, horrific. I hope the injured man makes a full recovery." Police maintained a cordon around the scene of the attack throughout Sunday.

"It was a bad beating," Mr Magennis said. "It's vital that even though police seem content to have arrested two individuals that every piece of information is brought forward to assist in bringing those responsible to justice and help establish what the motive was.

"I have been offering support to residents and the incident is being rightly condemned by all who live in the area. Everyone has been left shocked by the severity of it."

A PSNI detective said police were called to a property in the area where the man was located and then taken to hospital by ambulance crews.

"Two men, aged 18 and 21 years old, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and they both remain in custody," he said.

"I want to continue to appeal for information about this assault, which was reported to us just after 6am.

"Officers responded to the call and located a man inside a property in Glenbawn Avenue who had sustained head and facial injuries.

"The victim remains in hospital undergoing treatment."

Police have appealed for community help in assisting their investigation.

"In order to establish what happened, where and how the victim was injured, I am appealing to anyone who was in the Glenbawn Avenue area during the early hours of Sunday, prior to or around the time the assault was reported to us, to get in touch," said Detective Sergeant O'Flaherty.

"Please call detectives on 101 and quote reference number 432 of 29/12/19 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."