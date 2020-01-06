Two in hospital after Belfast Holywood Road crash

The crash on the Holywood Road. Pic Kevin Scott, Belfast Telegraph.

Two people are in hospital after a crash on the Holywood Road in Belfast.

The three-vehicle incident happened at around 10.30am on Monday.

Police and the Fire Service attended the scene cordoning off the road.

The Fire Service said three appliances were sent to the scene from Knock Fire Station and from Central Fire Station.

While two people were out of their cars by the time firefighters arrived at the scene another had to be cut from their vehicle.

Two emergency ambulance crews attended the scene.

An Ambulance Service spokesman said: "Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients have been transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast."

The road was closed for a time to allow the emergency services to investigate the scene.

It has since been reopened.