Two in hospital after masked men with gun attack Ballymena homes

The incident occurred in the Orkney Drive area of Ballymena.

Two men have been taken to hospital after masked men attacked them in Ballymena on Friday night.

Five people were injured after several men forced their way into a flat in the Orkney Drive area around 11.30pm.

It was reported that they assaulted the occupants with weapons, including hammers.

Police said a gun or replica gun is believed to have been brandished.

Following the attack two men were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. They are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

It was reported that three other properties in the area were damaged around the same time on Friday night, with a number of windows and doors broken.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said that "such actions have no place whatsoever in this society".

"Police are maintaining a presence in the area and are working to bring those responsible to justice," he said.

“We are asking for your support, and are appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed any suspicious activity, to contact detectives at Ballymena on 101. Please quote reference number 2234 of 25/10/19.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”