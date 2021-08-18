Two in hospital and police to increase patrols after Armagh hit-and-run incidents

Two people have been left in hospital after hit and run incidents in Co Armagh.

Police have said they will up patrols in the area.

The incidents involved a black Toyota Avensis vehicle in the Village and Finnegans Road areas of Jonesborough on Tuesday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 6.55pm last night, it was reported that a black Toyota Avensis car had been involved in two separate collisions yesterday evening.

“It is believed that between 6.40pm and 7.30pm, the black Toyota collided first with a white Citroen Berlingo van and then later with a blue Mini Cooper. Two people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

They added: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened or has dashcam or mobile phone footage that could help us identify the driver and passenger we believe were involved in the incident to get in touch.

“Anyone with information should contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1547 17/08/21.

“We would also like to reassure the local community that we will be increasing passing patrols in the area and urge anyone with information about any offences to contact police.”

A report to police can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. The public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.