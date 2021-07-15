Two in hospital and three treated at scene of Ballycastle boating incident

Coastguards from Ballycastle and Coleraine attended the scene as well as RNLI Beach Life guards. It is unknown at this stage the extent of injuries. PICTURE MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Two people have been taken to hospital after emergency crews were called to the scene of a boating incident off the Ballycastle coast.

The NI Air Ambulance and four ambulance crews rushed to the scene after being alerted to the incident just after 11.30am on Thursday with five people receiving treatment at the scene.

It is thought the party may have been caught in a rip tide or strong currents.

Coastguards from Ballycastle and Coleraine also attended the scene, as well as RNLI Beach Life guards.

The Ambulance Service confirmed: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 11:37am following reports of a boating incident off the Ballycastle coast, involving five patients.

“NIAS despatched four Emergency crews and an ambulance officer to the scene. The Charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew, on board was also tasked to the incident by Ambulance Control.

“The Coastguard and PSNI are also in attendance and are working with NIAS crews to assist the patients while in the water and when brought to shore.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were transported by ambulance to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.”

The extent of any injuries are not yet known.