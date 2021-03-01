Two injured after car crashes into parked vehicles and local businesses in Crossgar

PACEMAKER BELFAST 01/03/2021 The scene on Downpatrick Street in rural Crossgar, County Down after a major road traffic accident occurred shortly after 4.30am this morning. .Credit Conor Kinahan/Pacemaker Press

Several cars and shop fronts have been damaged, after a car collided with a number of parked vehicles in Crossgar on Monday.

The incident happened just after 4:45am on Downpatrick Street in the village.

Two men were taken to hospital for their injuries.

Reacting to the crash, local councillor Cathy Mason said the incident caused significant damage to a local business.

Councillor Mason said: "The local community have been left shocked by what happened.

“Its a miracle that neither the occupants of the vehicle, nor local residents were killed following in this reckless incident.

“There is absolutely no place for this type of behaviour in our society; and those responsible must now face the full rigour of the law.”

Police have advised that the road is expected to remain closed for some time, with local diversions being in place.

The PSNI advise anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information or dashcam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference 171 of 1/3/21.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.