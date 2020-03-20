Two injured in separate paramilitary gang attacks

Paramilitary gangs who carried out separate attacks in Londonderry and Ballymena have been condemned

Around 11pm on Wednesday a man in his 30s was shot in the leg after he answered the door of his house at Magowan Park in the Creggan area of Derry.

The shooting was carried out by three masked attackers.

The victim was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Paramilitaries are also being blamed for inflicting head injuries on a 24-year-old man in his apartment at Casement Street in Ballymena. Just before midnight, also on Wednesday, five masked men forced their way into the apartment and assaulted the victim with a machete.

Police described both attacks as "planned, vicious and brutal" and appealed for information.

Foyle SDLP MP Colum Eastwood slammed those responsible.

He said: "Our medical staff are already under intense pressure dealing with a public health pandemic. Those responsible need to get off people's backs."