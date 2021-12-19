Two joyriders ran from scene after crashing into Bangor pensioner’s bungalow

Car crashes through traffic lights and through into a pensioners bungalow at the Bloomfield Road South, Bangor.

A Co Down pensioner’s home has been significantly damaged after joy riders crashed a car into the side of the bungalow on Sunday morning.

The incident happened in the Bloomfield Road South area of Bangor, with a set of traffic lights also destroyed after the car crashed through them.

Police said no one was in the house at the time of the crash, and that the two men in the vehicle ran reportedly ran from the scene.

Inspector Barry Edgar said: “Police responded at approximately 7.55am to reports of a car colliding with a traffic light which was removed from its position and dragged some distance.

“The vehicle then crashed into the front of a house causing considerable damage. Thankfully, the house was not occupied and no one was injured. The two males in the vehicle then made off on foot from the scene.

“We are investigating and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at this time, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 686 19/12/21.”

The actions of those involved have been condemned by independent unionist MLA Alex Easton who warned someone could have been killed.

“This is truly a shocking and appalling incident to have taken near a primary school, Bloomfield shopping Centre and a busy pedestrian crossing.

Pensioner's bungalow damaged following the joy riding incident

“Joy riders have not only risked death and harm to themselves they have also shown by their actions that they could quick easily have killed a pensioner or a child.

“This incident happened in the morning in broad daylight, as these reckless individuals lost control of a car and crashing through traffic lights and a pensioner’s bungalow on the Bloomfield Road South, Bangor.”

He added: “The actions of those involved could have quite easily have killed a pensioner or a child if the school had been open.

The aftermath of the crash

“Those involved are nothing better than thugs and need to be caught brought before the courts and sentenced to a period behind bars for their actions, these individuals are a danger to society and need to be stopped.”

Mr Easton appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the PSNI “as a matter of urgency”.