Two keyless car thefts reported in Co Armagh

Two keyless car thefts have been reported in Co Armagh.

The first incident involved a yellow Citroen D3 car which was taken from a car park on Lonsdale Street in Armagh at 3.30am on Wednesday.

The vehicle was spotted being driven in the Aughnacloy area around half-an-hour later.

Then on Thursday a white Mercedes C220 car was stolen from the driveway of a house on Beechcote Avenue in Portadown.

Police believe it was taken at some point between 10.30pm the night before and 4am on Thursday morning.

Keys were not used to take either car.

PSNI Inspector Tate said: “As we continue with our enquiries into both incidents I would appeal to anyone with information about the whereabouts of either vehicle, or who has any information which could assist with our investigations, to contact officers in Lurgan on 101, quoting reference number 187 27/07/23.

"We are also keen to hear from anyone who is offered similar vehicles for sale in suspicious circumstances.”