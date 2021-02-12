Two killed and another person critical after Ballymoney crash

The scene of the crash on the Moyarget Road, Ballycastle.

Owen Og McMullan and Brigid Wilkinson who died in a crash in the Ballycastle area on Friday.

Two people died and a third is critically ill in hospital after a road traffic accident at Moss Side near Ballymoney on Friday.

As news of the horror smash broke, the couple who died were named locally as Owen Og McMullan and Brigid Wilkinson. Siobhan McGowan was named as the woman fighting for life after being injured in the incident.

Posting on Facebook as tributes began to be paid to the well-known young couple, Mr McMullan’s uncle Brian McMullan said: “This is a very sad day for both families and all their friends.”

The fatal crash happened just before 5pm.

The Charity Air Ambulance was scrambled as emergency services raced to the scene on the Moyarget Road.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was transported by air ambulance to the RVH in Belfast and another taken by ambulance to Causeway Hospital,” a spokesman for NI Ambulance Service said. It’s understood the third crash victim died at the scene.

Independent Councillor Padraig McShane, who knows those involved, said the local community was numb with grief following a catalogue of incidents on our roads.

“To the families and friends of the deceased, we as a community would offer our sincere sympathies.

“The focus of everyone’s prayers is now with Siobhan McGowan who is in a critical condition in hospital.”

The Moyarget Road remained closed on Friday night and police said it would continue into Saturday morning.