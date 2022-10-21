Two left in hospital following assault in Armagh – man arrested

Two men are in hospital following an assault in Armagh on Thursday evening.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 11pm in the Upper English Street area of the town with officers responding to reports of a fight.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.

PSNI Sergeant Bigger said: “Shortly before 11pm, officers attended the Upper English Street area of Armagh, after it was reported that there was a fight ongoing in the area.

“Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

“Two men were subsequently taken to hospital for their injuries.

“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have captured any mobile phone or other footage, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2072 of 20/10/22.”