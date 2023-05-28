Two major NI roads closed following serious crashes

The A6 dual carriageway has recently been extended between Dungiven and Londonderry

Two NI roads are likely to remain closed for some time following serious crashes.

The A6 Glenshane Road in Co Londonderry is expected to remain closed for most of today following a serious two-vehicle crash.

Police and emergency services are at the scene.

The road has been closed in both directions just outside Dungiven on the east side.

A diversionary route is in place and road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

Meanwhile, the Castlewellan Road in Newcastle, Co Down, is closed following a serious crash.

It is expected to remain closed for some time.

Police are appealing for witnesses to get in contact on 101.