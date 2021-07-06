Two males to appear before court after Strabane assault

Two males have been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and false imprisonment after an assault in Co Tyrone on Sunday.

The charges are in connection with an assault on a 23-year-old man at a property in the Meeting House Street area of Strabane.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, false imprisonment and criminal damage and is due to appear at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with making threats to kill, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, false imprisonment and criminal damage and is due to appear at Omagh Youth Court, also on Tuesday.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.