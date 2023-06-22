Two men (24) released on bail after £20k worth of cannabis found in west Belfast

Police have arrested two men after £20,000 worth of herbal cannabis was seized in west Belfast on Wednesday.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, supported by district police officers, conducted searches of a number of properties in the area.

Herbal cannabis with a street value of £20,000 was recovered along with a number of other items.

Two men, both aged 24, were arrested and have since been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.