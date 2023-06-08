Two men arrested after £250,000 worth of drugs discovered in Co Tyrone

Two men have been arrested following the discovery of Class A and B drugs with a street value of £250,000 after searches of properties in Co Tyrone.

The searches were carried out in the Omagh area on Wednesday evening by the organisation’s detectives from the Organised Crime Branch.

The pair, aged 23 and 24 have been arrested on suspicion of a number of drug related offences including possession of Class A and B controlled drugs, possession with intent to supply Class A and B controlled drugs and concerned in the supply of Class A and B controlled drugs.

They both remain in police custody.

A police spokesperson said: “The searches were part of a proactive policing operation led by detectives from our Organised Crime Branch, and were conducted across various locations in Northern Ireland.

"As a result, suspected Class A and Class B drugs with an estimated value of £250,000 were seized.

“The illegal supply and use of drugs remains a priority for police, and seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society.

“The Organised Crime Unit remains committed to tackling all funding streams that help line the pockets of these groups. As always, we rely on the local community to help us. You can provide information by calling us directly in confidence on 101, or alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”