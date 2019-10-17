Two men arrested after £75k drug find in north Belfast

Two men have been arrested after police discovered £75,000 worth of Class A and Class B drugs in north Belfast.

Police discovered the drugs following a "proactive policing operation" in the north Belfast area, with 1.2kg of suspected Class A and Class B Drugs being seized.

The men, aged 20 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A controlled drugs, possession of Class B controlled drugs, possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply and possession of Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply.

Both remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Barry Hamilton said police were working to combat drug dealers.

“We are committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment to those within our local community involved in drug dealing. We will continue to work hard to identify them, arrest them and bring them before the courts," he said.

“Information from the public is also key to our success against those who profit from the trade in illegal drugs. I would ask anyone with any information which can assist us to target these individuals to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”