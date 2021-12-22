Two men arrested after aggravated burglaries on Lisburn Road

Two men, aged 27 and 19, have been arrested and remain in police custody after two aggravated burglaries were reported on the Lisburn Road.

The burglaries took place in Surrey Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning (December 22) and another similar incident at a property on Olympia Drive last Thursday (December 16).

The men were arrested following house searches in north and south Belfast and have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm with intent to commit aggravated burglary and making a threat to kill.