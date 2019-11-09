Two men arrested after allegedly crashing into police car in Co Armagh

Two men have been arrested after allegedly crashing into a police car during the early hours of Saturday morning in Newtownhamilton.

Police officers were on patrol on Keady Road when they were alerted about a Black Audi that was reportedly first observed speeding at around 2.10am.

At around 2.45am, the car was observed on the Armagh Road. Police attempted to stop the car using blue flashing lights but the Audi did not stop. It then collided with the police car and drove off.

After a short pursuit on foot a 22-year-old man was arrested. Around 30 minutes later a second man, aged 24, was arrested.

Both men were released on bail pending further enquiries.

Chief Inspector Barney O'Connor sad: “Both men were arrested on suspicion of a number of traffic-related offences, including dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol in breath and failing to stop for police. Both men remain in custody this morning assisting us with our enquiries.

"Our police vehicle suffered slight damage to its side, and thankfully, our two officers who were in the car were not injured.

"I want to appeal to anyone who witnessed what occurred this morning, or has information which they believe may assist our investigation to call us on 101 and quote reference number 174 of 09/11/19."