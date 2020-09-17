Two men arrested after arson attack on Belfast flat

Arson attack at residential premises in the Mount area of east Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Presseye

Two men have been arrested after an arson attack on a flat in east Belfast on Wednesday night.

The men, aged 24 and 37, were arrested following the incident in the Mount area shortly after 10.40pm.

They were arrested a short time later on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent. They are currently in police custody.

Police said it was reported that windows of a first floor flat in the area were damaged. It is believed that a quantity of wood was placed in the flat and set alight, which caused damage to the property.

Nobody was inside the property at the time of the incident.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

Arson attack at residential premises in the Mount area of east Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Presseye

PSNI Detective Sergeant Eric Fairfield said enquiries into the incident were continuing.

"Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2197 16/09/20.

"A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org"