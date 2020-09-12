Two men arrested after gun and ammunition found during INLA probe

Two men have been arrested after police discovered a firearm and ammunition in west Belfast.

The discovery was made during a Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigation into the activities of the INLA.

Following a "proactive policing operation" police stopped a car on the Falls Road shortly after 9.20pm on Friday evening.

This led to police searching a property in the Whiterock area where they discovered the firearm and a quantity of ammunition.

Both have been taken away for further forensic examination.

Two men, aged 34 and 35-years-old, were arrested on suspicion of possessing firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

Both have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

PSNI Detective Inspector Hamilton said the seizure of the firearm and ammunition had made the whole community safer.

“The Paramilitary Crime Task Force will continue to listen to the community and act on the information they provide," he said.

"This result is testament to our continuing commitment to target the activities of criminals badged as paramilitaries and I would ask anyone with any information in relation to criminal activity to contact police on 101 or alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Ammunition seized by police.