Two men arrested after laser shone at PSNI helicopter

Two men have been arrested after a laser beam was directed at a PSNI helicopter.

The incident happened in the Dunmore area of north Belfast on Friday night.

A senior officer condemned the “reckless behaviour”, saying it could lead to “catastrophe”.

Inspector McBride said: “At approximately 11.30pm last night a laser pen was directed at a police helicopter.

“Two men were arrested on suspicion of endangering the safety of an aircraft."

One male has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) and the other remains in police custody, he added.

Inspector McBride warned of the dangers of such activity.

He continued: “Thankfully, on this occasion, no-one was injured as a result of this extremely dangerous and reckless behaviour.

“Not only is it an offence under the Air Navigation Order to endanger aircraft but it is highly irresponsible and dangerous.

“Lasers can cause temporary blindness and where pilots are concerned, this could result in a catastrophe and possibly lead to loss of life.

“Be mindful of the impact of such actions, and be prepared to face the consequences.”