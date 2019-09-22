Two men arrested after man assaulted and car damaged in Belfast

Two men have been arrested after a man was assaulted and a car damaged during an incident in Belfast.

At around 6.30am on Sunday police received a report that a man had been assaulted in the Bloomfield Court area. He was struck several times on the head and face.

One car was also damaged. The victim was attended to by paramedics but did not attend hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Two men, aged 56 and 32, remain in police custody.

Detective Sergeant William Arnott “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information that could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 546 22/09/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”