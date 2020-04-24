Two men arrested after 'mass brawl' in Markets area of Belfast

A brawl broke out in the Markets area of Belfast

Two men have been arrested following a "mass brawl" in the Markets area of Belfast.

Footage of the incident has appeared on social media showing a large crowd of people around one property in the Friendly Street area at around 2.20pm.

Pictures also showed a number of individuals carrying what looked like large machete-type knives and bats.

Two 33-year-old men have been arrested after police carried out searches of three residential properties in the Lisbon Street, Comber Gardens and The Mount areas of east Belfast on Friday afternoon.

A number of items have been seized along with a car.

Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: "I would again appeal to anyone who was in the Friendly Street area yesterday afternoon and saw what happened to get in touch with us.

"We are aware of video footage circulating on social media and would again appeal to anyone who may have captured footage of this incident to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 909 of 23/04/20, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."