Two men arrested after north Belfast man stabbed with hatchet during burglary

A man was left with shoulder and facial injuries after an aggravated burglary in north Belfast on Saturday.

The man, aged in his 40s, was assaulted after two men entered his house in the early hours of the morning. One was armed with a hatchet.

A number of windows and the the front door of the property were also damaged.

Two men, aged 29 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.

Both men are currently in police custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Sometime between 00:01am and 3am, it was reported that two men entered a house in the area with one man armed with a suspected hatchet.

“It was reported that a man in his 40s was assaulted and received a stab wound injury to his shoulder and facial injuries. A number of windows and the front door of the property were damaged during the incident.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.