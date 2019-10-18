Two men arrested after police discover £100k worth of cannabis in Co Londonderry

Two men have been arrested after police discovered £100,000 worth of cannabis in Co Londonderry on Friday.

The men, aged 36 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B drug and dishonestly using electricity.

They remain in police custody at this time.

Officers made the discovery while carrying out a "proactive policing operation" in Maghera, Kilrea and Coleraine.

Suspect cannabis leaves and other drug paraphernalia were discovered at a house in the Crawfordsburn Drive area of Maghera.

During follow up searches of houses in the Gorse Road area of Kilrea and the Circular Road area of Coleraine around 160 cannabis plants were seized.

Sergeant Iain Strickland said the arrests and seizures showed police's commitment to tackling the problem of illegal drugs.

"We know that drugs can ruin lives and line the pockets of organised criminals, and we are determined to disrupt these criminal gangs," he said.

“We are committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those in our community who are involved in the drugs trade and anyone involved in the drugs trade, or anyone tempted to become involved should be under no illusion - we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information or concerns around the supply of drugs in their community to call us on 101, or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”