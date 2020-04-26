Two men arrested after police injured in Antrim chase

Two men have been arrested after police officers were injured during a chase in Ballymena on Sunday. (Niall Carson/PA)

Two men have been arrested after police officers were injured during a chase in Co Antrim on Sunday.

The men, aged 24 and 26, were arrested after the chase which began in the Springmount Road area of Ballymena on Sunday morning.

Shortly after 11.30am, it was reported that a grey Audi A4 car failed to stop for police in the area which resulted in the vehicle being pursued by specially trained officers.

During the chase the police car was rammed a number of times by the vehicle before making off from the scene.

Two officers in the car received minor injuries as a result of the incident.

It's the second chase incident in which police have been injured this weekend.

The car was later found alight in the Carrowcrin Road area of Armoy shortly before 11.45am. Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

Both men were arrested a short time later on suspicion of various driving offences and are both currently assisting police with their enquiries.

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or who captured footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference 730 26/04/20”