Two men arrested after ‘ruthless execution’ of Mark Lovell

Undated handout photo issued by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) of murder victim Mark Lovell. The 58-year-old was shot a number of times at close range, outside his home in the Ardcarn Park area of Newry shortly after 6pm on Thursday. Issue date: Saturday December 3, 2022.

Two men have been arrested in connection in the investigation into the ‘ruthless execution’ of a dad from Newry.

Mark Lovell, 58, was shot a number of times at close range inside his car near his home in Ardcarn Park in Newry on Thursday, December 1.

A 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday morning following searches of a number of properties in Newry.

A police spokesperson said both men remain in custody at this time.

The arrests come after it was announced yesterday (Tuesday) that the independent charity Crimestoppers were offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Mr Lovell’s killing.

Police have previously said Mr Lovell may have been murdered as part of cross-border criminal gang drugs feud.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Detectives are reiterating their appeal for anyone with information to contact them on 101.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”

Mr Lovell has previously been described as “a much-loved husband and father”.