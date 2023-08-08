Two men arrested after teen suffers serious head injuries in Dungannon altercation

The incident took place in the Irish Street area of Dungannon

Two men have been arrested after a teenager was taken to hospital following an altercation in Co Tyrone.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident in Dungannon during the early hours of Monday.

A 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

They remain in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries. The victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Robinson said: "It was reported just after 2.40am that there was an injured man in the Irish Street area.

"Officers attended, and at this time, it is believed there was an altercation between a number of people. One man, aged in his late teens, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"We are aware of video footage on social media and would ask that people not share this, but instead, provide us with any dashcam, CCTV or other video footage they have that may help with our investigation.”