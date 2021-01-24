Two men arrested after van stolen in Belfast city centre

Two men have been arrested after a van was stolen in Belfast city centre.

Police received a report at around 2.45pm on Sunday that the van was stolen from the Donegal Quay area of the city overnight.

Following reports of the van being sighted, PSNI officers subsequently found the vehicle on Botanic Avenue and two men were arrested.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft, using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving while disqualified, while a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of allowing himself to be carried in the vehicle.

Both men remained in custody on Sunday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Donegal Quay area in the early hours of this morning, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1091 – 24/01/21.

"A report can also be made online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."