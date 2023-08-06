Two men arrested and drugs seized following search of property in Co Down

Two men have been arrested in relation to a number of offences including cultivation of cannabis following searches of a property in Co Down.

A number of items were seized following the search of a property in the Newtownards Road area of Bangor on Saturday,

They included a quantity of suspected cannabis, a number of electronic devices and other drug related paraphernalia.

Two men, aged 31 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of a number offences, including cultivation of cannabis and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

They have both been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “Police would encourage anyone with information or concerns about drugs in their area, to contact us on 101. Information can also be provided, anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”.