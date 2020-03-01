Two men arrested and three in hospital after Tyrone stabbing

Two men have been arrested following a serious assault in the Moy area of Co Tyrone in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The men, aged 18 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and remain in custody at this time. They were later released on police bail.

The incident occurred in the The Square area at around 1.20am.

Three men, who had just left a licensed premises, were attacked by a number of other men in the street.

One of the men, aged 31, sustained a serious stab wound to his abdomen and was taken for hospital to treatment. His condition is currently described as stable.

Two other men, aged 27 and 33, sustained a number of injuries during the attack and also received treatment in hospital.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area of The Square in Moy early this morning and who witnessed the incident to contact them in Cookstown on 101 quoting reference 137 01/03/20.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.