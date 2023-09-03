Two men arrested as part of investigation into bus shelter poster that claimed to name PSNI officers

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of possession for terrorist purposes and other related offences after a poster which purported to identify PSNI officers was stuck up in Dungiven.

The men, aged 58 and 38, were arrested on Sunday as part of an investigation into the incident.

The poster was placed in a bus shelter near Dungiven, Co Londonderry, claiming to disclose personal details on three serving officers.

The PSNI later said the information contained on the poster was incorrect.

Detective Chief Inspector Hamilton said: “Our investigation into this matter continues and we would appeal to anyone with any information relating to this incident to contact police on 101.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling through Dungiven on Thursday night, 31st August and who has any dash cam footage.”

The arrests come after a woman said she feared for her life and was a target after being named on the poster.

In a statement issued through through Madden & Finucane Solicitors, she said she has never had any connection to the PSNI and said the organisation should have made this clear.

The PSNI later issued a statement confirming the woman had never been employed by the force.

The poster’s appearance comes weeks after the PSNI suffered a catastrophic data breach in which details about all staff were mistakenly included in a response to a Freedom of Information request.