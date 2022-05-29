Two men arrested following attack at west Belfast shop

Police attend an incident at a shop on the Stewartstown Road in west Belfast on May 29, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police investigating a report of an assault on Stewartstown Road in west Belfast have arrested two men.

Shortly after 1pm, a PSNI armed response vehicle responded to a report of an altercation at a shop in the area.

A 22 year old man was assaulted by a number of men inside and was taken to hospital for his injuries.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “One man aged 22 years old was arrested on suspicion of common assault and grievous bodily harm with intent, and one man aged 27 years old was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

"Both men are currently assisting police with their enquiries."

Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 990 29/05/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”